PORTLAND, Ore. — A man apparently in a mental health crisis stole an ambulance and crashed into at least three vehicles before being taken into custody in Southeast Portland on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police were initially called at about 12:30 p.m. to the report that a man was "yelling, standing out in traffic, and possibly hitting passing cars with an object" at Southeast 151st Avenue and Stark Street, according to Portland Police spokeswoman Tina Jones.

Due to concerns about the man's mental health, the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team responded to de-escalate the situation.

Officers talked the man into voluntarily going to a hospital for treatment, Jones said. But during transport he gained control of the ambulance and crashed into at least three other vehicles near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Washington Street.

The crashes resulted in no serious injuries, Jones said.

The patient continued driving the stolen ambulance until police deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle near Madison High School, at 2735 NE 82nd Ave., Jones said.

The man was taken into custody and transported by a different ambulance to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Criminal charges are still being evaluated, Jones said.