Passenger killed in crash near Portland airport as traffic deaths spike in 2021

A woman died in a car crash near the Portland International Airport (PDX) on Thursday. Authorities have identified her as 43-year-old Jamie Pallviny-Brown.
This accident marks the 24th traffic-related fatality. Traffic-related fatalities are up 85% compared to this time last year.
Pallviny-Brown was the passenger in a Mustang convertible that crashed into a Freightliner tractor with a box trailer. The Mustang, according to authorities, was traveling quickly northeast on Cornfoot Road when it crashed into the side of the trailer in front of the rear wheels, as it was pulling out of the driveway. The Mustang went under the trailer and came out the other side.
The driver, a 56-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
No charges have been filed in this case but the investigation is continuing, according to the Portland Police Bureau.