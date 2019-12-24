GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was found seriously injured in a car after a crash in Gresham on Monday night and witnesses said the driver ran away from the area.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Southeast 182nd Avenue and Yamhill Street around 9:25 p.m.

Police found a man in a passenger seat. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses told officers that the driver ran away from the crash scene. He has not been found.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Gresham police.

MORE: Washington County woman missing after hike

MORE: Woman receives refund after mistakenly paying $5,784 on $57.84 AT&T bill