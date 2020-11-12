Disney to make movie based on Parkrose hero Keanon Lowe

The movie will be coming to Disney+, the company’s streaming platform.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The story of Keanon Lowe, the Oregon football star who became a hero off the field when he disarmed a student who brought a gun to Parkrose High School, will be told in an upcoming Disney movie.

Disney made the announcement Thursday. The movie will be coming to Disney+, the company’s streaming platform. No other details were announced.

Just announced: three new Original Movies inspired by the real-life stories of Chris Paul (@CP3), Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34), and @KeanonLowe, coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dEzbhNmLkX — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Lowe received national praise in May of 2019 when he helped prevent a possible tragedy at Parkrose High School by disarming a student. Lowe was the football coach and a security guard at the Northeast Portland school at the time. As a result of Lowe’s quick action, no one ended up being hurt.

The praise for Lowe turned into admiration months later when surveillance video was released showing Lowe not only disarmed the student but hugged him in a powerful display of compassion.

In an interview following the incident, Lowe said, “In that time I felt compassion for him. I had a real life conversation. Obviously, he broke down and I wanted him to know I was there for him. I told him I was there to save him, I was there for a reason, and this is a life worth living."

Lowe was given the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s citizen award, which is given to civilians who “exemplify the values embodied in the Medal of Honor: courage, sacrifice, commitment, integrity, citizenship and patriotism.” He was also named one of TIME Magazine’s Heroes of the Year in 2019.

Prior to the his heroic actions at Parkrose, Lowe was well-known in the Oregon sports community from his playing days as a wide receiver for the Ducks. He was part of the team that reached the 2015 national championship game. He was a beloved teammate who was noted for his leadership. Before attending the University of Oregon, Lowe was a star player at Jesuit High School.

Lowe is now part of the football coaching staff at UCLA.

