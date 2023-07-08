Parking garage roof collapses in Northwest Portland

An auto repair business was using the garage to store fleet vehicles under repair. Multiple vehicles were damaged when the roof collapsed.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews were busy Monday morning, as they responded to a parking garage roof collapse in Northwest Portland just after midnight and put out a large tire chip fire at a tire recycling facility in the St. Johns neighborhood a few hours later.

A crew responded to the roof collapse at Northwest Flanders Street and 4th Avenue shortly after midnight Monday. An auto repair business was using the garage to store fleet vehicles and cars under repair. Multiple vehicles stored inside the garage were damaged when the roof came down.

No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway to determine what caused the collapse.

Portland Fire said the owners are in discussions with Portland's Bureau of Development Services to determine what to do with the structure. The adjacent sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians but vehicle traffic won't be affected at this time, Portland Fire said.

A few hours later, Portland Fire crews responded to a tire recycling facility where a large pile of tire chips was burning in the St. Johns Neighborhood.

Crews used an aerial stream of water from the ladder truck to put out the fire, and an onsite worker helped by using a bulldozer to spread out the pile so firefighters could put out hot spots. Portland Fire said crews will return throughout the day Monday make sure the pile doesn't flare up again.

The cause of the tire chip fire is being investigated and officials are investigating footage from an on-site camera to see if there was any suspicious activity in the area when the fire started. No injuries were reported.

