VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver parents with children too young to be vaccinated are concerned as the number of measles cases continues to rise in Clark County.

“I think this is the beginning and not the end,” said Matt Greene.

Greene and his wife, Jody, say their son, Miles, will be spending a lot of time in the playroom of their east Vancouver home.

“I had been taking him to the grocery store with me,” said Jody. “Had been taking him to run errands and I’m not going to do that any longer.”

It is not safe. Miles is just eight months old. He cannot get the measles vaccine for another four months.

“It’s not proven to be effective for (kids) under one year old,” said Jody.

It is a concern because the measles virus is spreading in Clark County. There are now 22 confirmed cases of measles. There are an additional three suspected cases.

“It’s scary and unfortunate,” said Jody. “I don’t want my family exposed to it … I don’t want anyone else exposed to it.”

“We’ve got a potentially deadly disease,” added Alan Melnick of Clark County Health.

Melnick is extremely concerned about the outbreak. He is urging anyone who can get vaccinated to do so.

“This is not a benign disease,” he said. “This can be a very serious disease.”

Full list of potential exposure sites

Miles Greene will be getting the measles vaccination as soon as he is old enough. In the meantime his parents have no choice but to play it safe and keep him isolated.

“I hope so much it fizzles out,” said Jody. “Not only for my family so we can be out and about but it’s not fair for anybody who has to be out and about.”