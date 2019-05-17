PORTLAND, Ore. — Parents united emotionally with their children after a gun-related scare at Parkrose High School.

Just before 12 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a call of an armed man near Parkrose High School. A parent told The Oregonian that students reported the suspect intended to use the gun to harm himself.

There are no reports of injuries and it is unclear whether any shots were fired but the high and middle schools were on lockdown which parents and students both said created high anxiety.

Parents Shawn and Ceta said that they received a text from their daughter that there may be a shooter and that she loved them.

"Tha was the worst feeling ever in the world," said one parent. "I'm probably going to cry. I called in sick to work, so did he because we just want to stay home with our kids tonight. Hold them and be happy they're still here," said Ceta.