Parents have anxiety about upcoming school year, family therapist says it's normal

A lot of parents are having anxiety about the upcoming school year but one therapist says it's normal.

PORTLAND, Ore. — School district all over the state are still deciding what this upcoming school year will look like. Some districts are staggering schedules with both in-person and online learning.

Parents we spoke with said they have a lot of concerns.

Heather Munn's daughter is about to go into the third grade.

"She really wants to go back to school," Munn said. "She really misses the other kids and her friends. So there's being torn between getting her socialized and thinking about the safety of everyone at the school."

Kyle Taber's six kids will also be on a staggered schedule. He said even the staggered schedule is difficult to manage.

"It's going to make it challenging for parents who work full time, finding care for them or teaching them when they are at home," Taber said.

When it comes to the virus, Munn said her daughter is not her only concern.

"I hear a lot of talk about what to do with the kids, but there's staff involved," Munn said.

Arsenio Lopez has a 3-year-old daughter who has been home from school for around 5 months.

"It's really hard to hear her talk about how much she misses her teachers you know," Lopez said. "It's challenging for me and my wife."

Chelsea Mier, a child and family therapist, said it's normal to feel overwhelmed with everything going on.

"What I hear from families now is being overwhelmed trying to wear all the hats now, as homeschoolers, a lot of times as employees working from home and as a parent feeling really overwhelmed with all the responsibilities that go along with that," Mier said.

She said it's all about communication.

"I think families should have more time to sit down and talk together about what they want their days to look like right now," Mier said.

She said she wants to remind everyone to take it one day at a time.