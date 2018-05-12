PORTLAND, Ore. — A metal panel fell from the Portland Aerial Tram and hit a woman in the head while she was walking down the stairway of a pedestrian bridge late Tuesday morning.

The 21-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and did not ask for further treatment, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. Firefighters at the scene told fire spokesman Rich Chatman they were surprised her injuries were not worse.

The woman, who has not been identified, was walking down the stairs on the Gibbs Street Pedestrian Bridge when the panel, described by firefighters as a thin piece of sheet metal, hit her at around 11:45 a.m.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation owns the tram. Spokesman Dylan Rivera said the lightweight, "decorative" panel was about 35 square feet.

Firefighters said the panel fell an estimated 130 feet from the tram, which connects Oregon Health & Science University and the OHSU Center for Health and Healing on Portland’s South Waterfront.

There were no other reported injuries.

Rivera said the tram is safe and running as normal. He said PBOT is working to figure out what caused the panel to dislodge, and said Tuesday's incident was the first time something has fallen from the tram in its 11-year history.

© 2018 KGW