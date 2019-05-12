PORTLAND, Ore. — Your gift is in the mail. It's a line people usually use to cover up the fact that they forgot to get someone a birthday present. However, in this case, that line is actually true.

A birthday package has been stuck in transit for three weeks now and the online tracking shows it stuck in mail limbo through the United States Postal Service.

Lois Goldenpenny baked some cookies for her friend and former co-worker Trent Warness' birthday. It has become kind of an annual tradition.

“When we used to work together here, she would always make these cookies, like these are the best ever, so she started making my own batch for me,” Warness said.

Goldenpenny said the cookies are oatmeal butterscotch.

“The batter is a recipe that I created, so it's kind of a secret recipe,” Goldenpenny said.

When Goldenpenny retired, she moved to Southern Oregon, so she now has to mail the cookies to Warness who lives in Oregon City.

“Well they're his favorite, so I try to make them for his birthday every year.”

READ: BBB warns about fake shipping emails

“My birthday was back in the middle of November and she had texted me like, hey, are you gonna be around,” Warness said. “I'm gonna send you something.”

This time though the cookies have bounced from city to city about thirty times.

“Took them to the post office, put them in one of their boxes, packed them up so they wouldn't get broken and mailed them off and that was on the 12th of November,” Goldenpenny said.



“And then kind of a week went by, birthday came by and I didn't really think of it,” Warness explained.

As Warness waited, Goldenpenny began to wonder what happened.



“About a week or so later I thought well, you know, he hasn't done his normal thank you for the cookies, so I wonder if he even got them cause I thought maybe a porch pirate got them, so I sent him a text and asked him if he got them,” Goldenpenny said.



“And I said no, I didn't by chance,” Warness said.

When Goldenpenny checked the tracking history for the package of cookies, she could not believe what she was seeing. Goldenpenny mailed the cookies from Eagle Point, Oregon on November 12. It arrived in Portland the next day. Then that same day, the package was shipped to Medford. It was then shipped backed to Portland, then to Eugene, then to Medford again, then back to Portland. The tracking history shows that cycle of back and forth shipping has happened about thirty times. As of December 4, the package was in Medford.



“It's just hitting all the USPS stops along the way, so I don't know what's going on, it's funny,” Warness said.

The two have been able to laugh about it and it is now a big joke.

“I just, I see this and I just laugh because I'm sure the cookies are a little bit fuzzy by now, but for them to be going back and forth all this time is just nuts,” Goldenpenny said.

As Warness still waits for those cookies, he said it is something the two will not soon forget.

“This is gonna be one of those things that come around birthday time every year, like I wonder how she's gonna ship the cookies this time,” Warness asked.

“I'm gonna hand deliver them,” Goldenpenny said when asked if she plans to mail another batch of cookies.

When Goldenpenny called the post office to find out what is going on, she said they told her the zip code is coming up wrong when it gets scanned into the system.

She said emails have been exchanged between the Medford and Portland post offices to try to stop the package, but so far, no one seems to be able to get a hold of it.

KGW reached out to USPS to get a better explanation, but has yet to hear back from anyone.

READ: How to get free shipping for the holidays



