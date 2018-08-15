WARRENTON, Ore. — Pacific Seafood in Warrenton celebrated its grand re-opening Tuesday, five years after fire destroyed the seafood processing plant.

“It's been a great day that’s taken five years to achieve,” Pacific Seafood President & CEO, Frank Dulsich said. “I’m extremely proud of our community and this team.”

On June 4, 2013, a massive fire that broke out at the facility, while contractors torched a new, tar roof. “Within 45 minutes the whole building was engulfed in flames,” recalled Dulsich. “There was a lot of sadness.”

A week later, the company was able to relocate and begin working out of a temporary facility near Astoria. Brandon Anderson says it was a blessing, but also a challenge for him and his fellow fisherman.

“If something got misplaced or forgotten on a load, you'd have to take your time and your trailer if you wanted it right then,” Anderson said. “One little bait run could cost an afternoon.”

Dulsich said that’s one reason he’s so pleased to be up and running again in Warrenton.

“It's bringing everything back here to service our fisherman who are really are business partners,” Dulsich said. “Without them we'd be nothing.”

Pacific Seafood's Warrenton plant employees 140 people, plus 100 seasonal workers with room to grow.

“To see a promise converted into reality is really heart-touching,” Tyson Yeck, Pacific Seafood’s director of sales for North America said. “When it burned down, I found myself in tears in my kitchen… this is a true testament of what the company's been through.”

During Tuesday’s celebration, guests enjoyed clam chowder and fish ‘n chips from Mo's. The restaurant brought its food truck, stocked with seafood processed by Pacific Seafood.

“We provide good protein to the world, you know?” Pacific Seafood employee Whitey Forsman said. “It’s good to have good fish.”

