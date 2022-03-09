Pacific Northwest journalist Floyd McKay dies at 86

SALEM, Ore. — Celebrated journalist, news analyst and documentary producer Floyd McKay has died at the age of 86.



Seattle website Post Ally reported that McKay’s son-in-law, Ted Wolf, announced McKay’s passing. According to Wolf, McKay passed on March 4 while in the presence of his family with Hospice support.



Wolf said, “Friends, with sadness I share the news that Floyd passed away last Friday at age 86. He was in his Bellingham home with three generations of family present, his beloved wife Dixie beside him, and Whatcom Hospice supporting his comfort. Peacefully, Floyd left us in the dignified manner that he intended.



“More details will be shared in the days ahead. For now, I picture Floyd in one of the places he loved most on earth, the MacKay Country of the Scottish Highlands, last visited in the fall of 2021. Share your memories of this good man, dedicated to his family, truth, community, and independent local news. If you feel moved to act in his memory, please consider donating to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press or to the Whatcom County nonprofit organization of your choice.”



McKay had a long career in the Pacific Northwest, serving as a news analyst at KGW from 1970-1987. But his illustrious career extended beyond that. He was a politics reporter and opinion writer for decades.



He moved to Bellingham, Washington where he taught journalism at Western Washington University until he retired in 2004. He returned to print and online reporter from 2004-2017 with the Seattle Times and Crosscut.com.