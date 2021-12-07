Explosion damages multiple homes in Pacific County

Multiple homes ‘sustained serious damage’ after a building exploded near the Washington coast in Pacific County Tuesday morning.

OCEAN PARK, Wash. — Multiple homes were damaged after a “large garage type building” exploded in Pacific County early Tuesday morning.

According to Pacific County Fire District No. 1, the explosion happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area near 305th Place and North Place in the Surfside neighborhood, which is north of Ocean Park.

When crews arrived, they found a “large garage type building” had exploded and was on fire. Chief Jacob Brundage said the fire was contained to the building of origin, but “multiple other structures in the area sustained serious damage.”

The fire was under control by 1:50 a.m.

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

There have been no reported injuries at this time, but the fire district said they received reports of buildings and occupied homes being damaged up to three blocks away from the scene.

Brundage said crews would be doing door-to-door assessments in the neighborhood Tuesday morning to determine the level of damage.

There is currently no further danger to the public. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

The Pacific County Department of Community Development was requested to perform structural safety assessments in the area.