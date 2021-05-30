Outdoor entertainment events return to Portland in a big way

More events are being scheduled after counties moved into lower risk categories

PORTLAND, Ore — Now that the warmer weather is here, outdoor events are making a big comeback in Portland.

This weekend alone there are several to choose from, including an outdoor projection and performance experience at the Portland Art Museum.

“Everything is starting to rev up a little bit in terms of programming outdoors, as well as virtual programming,” said Jaleesa Johnston, the Portland Art Museum programs lead.

Even though COVID restrictions are relaxing, people were still required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines at the PAM's event Saturday night.



Zidell Yards along the South Waterfront hosted an outdoor concert Saturday evening. It was one in a series of events scheduled for the venue this summer.

“Oh my gosh, it's so fantastic, it's amazing to come back out, and it's almost like this big welcome party that everyone is experiencing on this same weekend,” said Michelle Shaffer, as she got settled in for the concert.

Multnomah County is now in Oregon’s lower risk category. That means increased capacity for restaurants and retail stores. It also means more people will be encouraged to get out.