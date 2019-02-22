PORTLAND, Ore. — A series of outbursts disrupted a public meeting on policing.

An emotionally charged crowd of hundreds gathered inside Maranatha Church in Northeast Portland Thursday night. The meeting comes about a week after the community learned of text messages between Portland Police Lieutenant Jeffrey Niiya and Joey Gibson of the right-wing group, Patriot Prayer.

“You guys are collaborating with right-wing white supremacists who have engaged in a two-year campaign of violence,” said one woman.

Critics like that woman believe the text messages are unprofessional and show the two have a friendly and cozy relationship. They gave an earful to the panel consisting of the Mayor and Police Chief among others.

“Why are you more concerned about us the public standing up against racism than the racists who are coming in from out of state and antagonizing people,” asked a man in the crowd.

The union representing Lt. Niiya says he was simply doing his job. He was gathering intel to keep the community safe. People recognize that and support the man now at the center of an internal investigation.

“When we look at those emails we saw a cop doing his job,” said one man.

“Jeff is the sort of cop I want to show up on my worst day,” added another man.

Very few people came to the table with the solutions Chief Danielle Outlaw was hoping for.

“I want to leave here with something I can take away and actually implement to have an impact,” she said.

There were just too many disruptions. One in particular spilled into the parking lot forcing officers to intervene.