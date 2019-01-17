PORTLAND, Ore. — A private security guard shot and killed a man Tuesday morning at the Dream On Saloon at 15920 Southeast Stark Street.

The incident lead KGW to look into what sort of training private security guards go through, especially if they carry a weapon.

Erik Hartmann has been in the private security industry for 25 years and is now a security guard instructor. He said every private security guard has to go through training and get licensed through the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

“We're not law enforcement, but our training is very extensive, the background check is very extensive, and Oregon continues to upgrade the requirements and upgrade the training,” Hartmann explained. “It doesn't matter if it's a bar or a security company or a mall, anywhere where it's a security officer, anyone providing security services has to carry a security license.”

Hartmann said unarmed security guards go through 14 hours of training that covers state law, de-escalation tactics, and when to use force.

An armed security guard does the same but must also go through an additional 24 hours of training that includes a course taught by a certified firearms instructor. They also have to pass a gun handling test and a firearm qualification and a written test. Guards can only carry a gun if they are licensed to do so.

“If you have a concealed carry permit, your unarmed license takes away your concealed carry permit when you're on the job,” Hartmann said.

Unarmed guards must complete renewal training every two years while armed guards must requalify annually.

In the case Tuesday, police said the security guard surrendered his firearm as evidence and is cooperating with investigators.

His name has not yet been released. Detectives are still investigating the shooting.