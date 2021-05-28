Summer camp in Otis finds a way to serve kids, despite COVID and last year's wildfires

B'nai B'rith Camp has delivered thousands of meals to Lincoln County kids who were forced to evacuate during last year's Echo Mountain Fire.

OTIS, Ore. — B’Nai B’rith Camp in Otis continues to serve kids and their families in Lincoln County, despite the pandemic and last year's wildfires.

“I am beyond proud and honored that we are able to help our community,” said food service director Becci Bazen.

Bazen has a passion for food and an even bigger passion for kids.

“I miss kids running on the ballfields, I miss the, ‘Hi Chef Becci!’”

Most people in Lincoln County need no reminder of what went down last year. First, COVID-19 canceled summer camp. Then there was the Echo Mountain Fire.

“It's so easy for us to think that the fires are over," said camp board member Ruth Shelly. "But for those of us who live here, where we're driving past charred trees every day, where we see homes. Where we know that our friends or neighbors are still recovering, and such a long process,"

The camp may be quiet, but the kitchen has kept it going. Bazen and the kitchen staff have been providing meals to kids affected by last year’s wildfire. Every morning they come in, assemble the lunches, and get them out fast.

“We come into the kitchen, we begin to prepare the food, whether it be sandwiches, whether it be a hot lunch,” said Bazen. “As soon as everything is ready, within 30 minutes before the food has to go out, we assemble all the food, we close them up, we put them in boxes so they're ready to go out the door by 11:45 a.m. to deliver at noon.”

They make dinners and breakfasts seven days a week. Each meal is delivered.

“Our facility is a perfect setup for us to be able to prepare the meals and get them out into the community,” said Bazen.

When the program began, they were making 310 meals a day. That number is about 100 now, which is a good thing.

“It means people are starting to be able to move back into their homes, people have been able to rebuild," said Bazen. "It is a very good thing to know that our community is somewhat coming back to normal.”

Campers will come back on June 29. For Bazen and the kitchen staff, they’ll continue making and delivering meals through December, or as long as needed.