Oregon State researchers find unique connection between Brazilian fishers and wild dolphins

After 15 years of study, OSU researchers detail how dolphins and fishermen work together to catch fish in a rare example of mutual benefit in the wild.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Researchers from Oregon State University have found a rare example of harmony in nature in the Brazilian fishing town of Laguna.

There, a 15-year study of the relationship between artisanal fishers and a pod of dolphins has shown how the two sides work together to help each other catch fish — an unusual case of synchrony.

"It’s one of the few examples we still have of mutually beneficial interactions between humans and wildlife," said Mauricio Cantor, part of a team of researchers from OSU's Marine Mammal Institute. "Usually all other types of interactions we have are one-sided. Humans gain the benefits; wildlife pays the cost."

Cantor said his team of researchers, with assistance from people who live in Laguna, used drones, underwater microphones and sonar cameras to capture how humans and dolphins have intricately learned how to help each other.

"The dolphins would do their part by pushing the fish to the coast and the fishers know how to read the behavior of the dolphins and know when and where to cast their nets," Cantor said. "Then the dolphins would time their actions accordingly, so for example they wait for the net to hit the water and sink and close over the fish, and then they start to go after the fish."

Cantor said the dolphins and fishermen work together every day throughout the year.

Fishers even know which dolphins are best at luring in and catching fish, and the academic study discovered that those dolphins live longer.

“It shows that the dolphins that do this over the years they tend to survive more than other dolphins in population, they’re 13% more likely to survive to adulthood which is pretty significant."

Cantor said the challenge is to keep this tradition alive, as industrial overfishing and habitat degradation is a threat to this ecosystem.

Researchers also found that generations of people and dolphins are communicating with each other to take advantage of this mutually beneficial relationship.

“Our best data suggests that yes, they are also learning and passing that information to others and across generations," he said. "Over 100 years the tradition outlived the individual dolphins."