PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued strict orders to all Oregonians: Stay home and only go out for essential items.

Brown’s executive order closes some businesses and forces those that remain open to implement social distancing rules.

Read the complete executive order HERE.

Here’s a look at what’s still open and what’s closed under the executive order:

Open:

Grocery stores

Banks

Pharmacies

Gas stations

Bars and restaurants (take out and delivery only)

Some other stores

Closed:

All outdoor and indoor malls, retail complexes

Fitness, yoga and dance centers

Salons, grooming facilities, tattoo parlors

All entertainment centers

Oregon state parks

All skate parks, playgrounds

RELATED: Portland Parks & Rec closes all playgrounds, outdoor courts and fields

Here’s what you can do and what you can’t do, by order of the governor:

Do:

Stay home as much as possible.

Go out only for essentials.

Exercise outdoors (stay 6 feet apart from those not in your household).

Chat with others by video or phone.

Drop off food for neighbors who can’t go out.

Don’t:

Gather in groups.

Get together with friends.

Arrange playdates for kids.

Make unnecessary trips.

Failure to comply with the order will be considered a danger to public health and punished by a Class C misdemeanor. That level of crime comes with a punishment of up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine up to $1,250.

Brown's executive order comes after a weekend where mayors in the Portland area called for tighter restrictions on travel. Mayors along the northern Oregon coast passed emergency orders essentially kicking guests out of hotels and other types of licensed lodging.

“I started by asking Oregonians to stay home and practice social distancing," Brown said in a prepared statement, "Then I urged the public to follow these recommendations. Instead, thousands crowded the beaches of our coastal communities, our trails, our parks, and our city streets, potentially spreading COVID-19 and endangering the lives of others across the state. Now, I’m ordering it. To save lives and protect our community."

RELATED: Gov. Brown outlines strict stay-at-home orders, punishable by fines or jail

RELATED: Does washing clothes kill the virus? What about sunshine? Your coronavirus questions answered