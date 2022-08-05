Oregon Employment Department's paid leave program launches in 2023

The program will let the lowest-paid workers in the state take up to 12 weeks of paid time off for family, medical and "safe leave" reasons.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A state program that offers paid time off to most working Oregonians, including the state's lowest-paid employees, is set to launch in 2023.

The Oregon Employment Department's (OED) Paid Leave Oregon program will let workers take up to 12 weeks of paid time off for family, medical and "safe" leave.

Employers will begin making payroll contributions in January 2023, and workers will be able to apply for benefits starting September 2023, the OED said.

"I think it's very exciting that Oregon is a trendsetter in this area, and we are one of the first states to be implementing paid leave," said Paid Leave Oregon director Karen Humelbaugh.

"Safe leave" applies to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment or stalking. Brandy Selover, executive director of the nonprofit Sexual Assault Resource Center, said she thinks it's unfortunate that it has taken so long for policies like this to be implemented.

"It really takes that burden off of folks' shoulders to know that they are going to, it's not going to be a leave that they are to take that is unpaid, or they could potentially lose their job," Selover added.

If workers have been with their employer for more than 90 days, their job is protected while on paid leave.

The program is funded by a trust fund. Humelbaugh said both workers and employers will contribute to the fund through payroll taxes.

"The maximum contribution rate would be 1% of gross payroll and then that shared contribution where the business would make 40% of the contribution and the individual would pay 60%," Humelbaugh said.

All employers except federal and tribal governments are required to participate in the program.