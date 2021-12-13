Oregon's first omicron-variant cases of COVID-19 detected in Multnomah, Washington counties

“We recognize this news is concerning to many people. However, if history is our guide, we do know that even if a vaccine doesn’t target a specific variant, the strong immune response you get from being fully vaccinated can still be highly protective against severe disease from all COVID-19 variants,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA.



Sidelinger said OHA and lab partners will continue to monitor how omicron spreads through Oregon.



"It was only a matter of time before we identified the first case of the omicron variant in Oregon," said Gov. Kate Brown. "As we continue to learn more about this new variant, we know the measures that are most effective in helping to keep ourselves and our families safe from Omicron, Delta, and other COVID-19 variants: get vaccinated, get your booster and wear a mask. That's the key to saving lives and keeping our businesses, schools, and communities open. If you aren't yet vaccinated or need a booster dose, get an appointment or find a walk-in vaccine clinic in your area today."



In Washington, omicron was identified in three separate people in three separate counties. The Washington State Department of Health announced on Dec. 4. The patients were: