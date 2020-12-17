Oregon's first Black female winemaker giving back for the holidays

Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein started her winery in 2018. Almost every month, she donates a portion of her sales to a different cause.

ASTORIA, Ore. — Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein has spent most of her life creating.

One could call her a painter, a musician and a filmmaker. But her latest venture, winemaking, is more than just a label.

Named after her grandmother, Eunice grew up watching her grandfather brew his own beer. She said she learned her craft through a combination of observing and learning from her grandparents and teaching herself.

“The one thing with wine is that it brings everyone together to the table, and you have great conversations,” said Eunice.

After moving to Oregon from California, she became Oregon’s first Black female winemaker in 2018. The Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein Winery has a tasting room in Astoria and a vineyard in Rockaway Beach.

But it’s not all about the wine for Eunice. She also loves to give back.

“I'm humbled, genuinely grateful to actually have the opportunity to do that. It's one of the greatest feelings I think I've ever felt.”

Each month, Eunice donates 10% of proceeds from select wines to causes that she believes in. Since the summer, sales of her "I Can’t Breathe” pinot benefit Black Lives Matter. This month, her "Pinot for Parkinson’s" proceeds help the Brian Grant Foundation.

#PURPOSEWINE © 2021 Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein Winery. ​ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. OUR SITE IS INTENDED FOR ADULTS OF LEGAL DRINKING AGE. PLEASE ENJOY OUR WINES RESPONSIBLY.

“Another organization that we're getting ready to work with handles African American girls who want to get into aviation and there's a mentoring program with that so that's the next one that we're getting ready to launch here for the holidays,” Eunice said.

The wines are available for purchase online. From rosé to vegan red, even blackberry wines, she hopes to inspire other Black entrepreneurs to uncork their passion as well.