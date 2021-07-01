Oregonians in D.C. react to violence at the Capitol

"I came to D.C. honestly to show everybody and the nation Trump has not lost his support," said a Salem man who traveled to the Capitol.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Eric Post is in disbelief over what he witnessed in our nation's capital. The Portland man is in Washington D.C. working on a future documentary. He says the day started peacefully with speeches from President Trump and Rudy Giuliani, among others.

"It was packed," said Post. "I'm talking that crowd was massive, massive, massive."

Then things gave way to mayhem, according to Post. He said he heard rumblings of people moving towards the Capitol. Post moved that way, too. He says the crowd jumped a fence and overwhelmed police.

"Cops were beating protesters," he said. "Protesters were beating cops. No different than Portland, the CS gas was deployed. Pepper spray was deployed. I got shot with pepper balls. Everything was going on today. No different than in Portland but it was on an intense scale."

As awful as it was, Post said the people who engaged in the violence, both inside the Capitol and outside, paled in comparison to the masses who tried to stop it.

Ish Espino, of Salem, agreed.

"I came to D.C. honestly to show everybody and the nation Trump has not lost his support," said Espino.

Espino traveled to the east coast to protest what he believes was a fraudulent election. Espino watched the violence from afar but did not engage in it.

"I personally don't condone it," he said. "I think it went too far but people are fed up with all this."

That much was clear to Post. He walked away from all of it feeling embarrassed.