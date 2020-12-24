Oregon Zoo back open on weekends at limited capacity starting Dec. 26

Daytime visits will resume at the Oregon Zoo for the first time since Gov. Brown's two-week freeze started in mid-November.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Beginning this Saturday, the Oregon Zoo will be back open to daytime visitors for the first time since mid-November.

The zoo will be open at limited capacity on Friday to Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last entry is at 1:30 p.m.

All guests, including Oregon Zoo members, must reserve their tickets online in advance. Tickets may be purchased on the zoo website.

Visitors will follow a one-way, mostly open-air path through the zoo’s 64-acre campus. Indoor and high-touch areas will remain closed, and carousel and train rides will not be operating.

Face coverings will be required throughout the zoo for all staff and guests over the age of 5. Children ages 2-4 are encouraged to wear a mask if possible.

Handwashing and sanitizing stations will be accessible throughout the zoo.