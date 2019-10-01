The Oregon Humane Society offered free pet food Thursday and the Oregon Zoo is offering free admittance to unpaid federal workers and contractors until the shutdown ends.

They join a growing list of groups in Portland and around the country helping workers who suddenly find themselves without a paycheck.

Of 800,000 federal workers affected by the shutdown, about 500,000 are deemed essential. They are working without pay. The balance are out of work and furloughed.

In Washington D.C., with a heavy number of federal workers out, DC Water and Washington Gas are offering flexible payment plans. Some banks are offering to revise loan schedules.

A gym in D.C. is offering free workout times. A local burger chain is offering free meals. Even massage therapists are offering discounts.

In Knoxville, Tenn., the food bank Second Harvest is distributing boxes with enough food for a week to TSA workers.