Oregon Zoo relocates birds as safety measure against bird flu

Most birds are currently out of view to protect feathery residents from the highly contagious avian influenza that has spread across the country this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Condors, bald eagles and flamingos are among the birds temporarily moved out of view at the Oregon Zoo due to recent reports of wild birds infected with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) or "bird flu" in Multnomah and Clackamas counties, according to zoo staff.

The bird flu has rapidly spread across the country in recent months and has currently infected wild birds in 44 states, including states in the Northwest.

"This basically means that most of the birds that were in exhibits, now are indoors in order to be protected from this virus that is circulating in the wild," said Dr. Carlos Sanchez, the zoo's head veterinarian.

The bird flu can be deadly for birds and the Oregon Zoo has taken measures to protect and prevent any possible contact with migrating waterfowl.

"Unfortunately, we had to move some of these birds indoors and people that are coming to see the flamingos or the bald eagles unfortunately won’t be able to see it," Sanchez continued. "But, we want to assure you that the birds are well taken care of. They have access to pools, and food and enrichment just like they are in their exhibit — they’re just not available for the public to see you at this point."

No cases of bird flu have been reported at the Oregon Zoo so far.