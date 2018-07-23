BEND, Ore. (AP) - A little girl who lost her beloved stuffed lion on a hike in the Oregon backcountry last week has been reunited with her favorite toy.

Hiker Holly Spaman ran into Audrianna Flores and her family as they descended Broken Top Trail on July 16 and a distraught Audrianna told Spaman about her lost lion, Kitty.

Spaman didn't think she'd find the toy in such a vast wilderness, but she spotted Kitty a few miles later.

She didn't have the family's name or number, so she snapped a photo of Kitty in front of jagged peaks and posted it online when she got home.

The Bulletin picked up on the story and after almost a week of community effort, a very happy Audrianna was reunited with Kitty over the weekend.

