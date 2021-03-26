Mysterious ball of light streaks across sky in Oregon, Washington

People from the Oregon Coast, to Salem, to the Portland metro area, to Southwest Washington reported seeing the flashing light around 9 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A ball of light was spotted flying across the sky in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington Thursday night.

It’s still unclear what the streaking light was, or what caused it. Staff with the National Weather Service do not believe it was a meteorite or a comet.

We have been getting a number of calls about this! This looks like what we have seen in all of your videos. Not official, but this fits the bill. https://t.co/UX3SMtYwP0 — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) March 26, 2021

People from the Oregon Coast, to Salem, to the Portland metro area, to Southwest Washington reported seeing the flashing light around 9 p.m. Some people reported hearing explosions in the sky as the flash went by.

People shared what they saw on social media.

@KGWNews Meteor shower over Southern WA state with distant explosions pic.twitter.com/3CShJUed1i — Brett Boyd (@Brett_Boyd_) March 26, 2021