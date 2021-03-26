Mysterious ball of light streaks across sky in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — A ball of light was spotted flying across the sky in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington Thursday night.
It’s still unclear what the streaking light was, or what caused it. Staff with the National Weather Service do not believe it was a meteorite or a comet.
People from the Oregon Coast, to Salem, to the Portland metro area, to Southwest Washington reported seeing the flashing light around 9 p.m. Some people reported hearing explosions in the sky as the flash went by.
People shared what they saw on social media.
