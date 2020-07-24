Program helps migrant vineyard workers get free COVID-19 tests

¡Salud! was created by a group of Oregon winemakers and Tuality Healthcare physicians to offer the migrant workers health services they otherwise could not get.

As Oregon's vineyards get ready for harvest season, they're focused on safety for the seasonal workers who come to pick the grapes.

One organization has been testing vineyard employees for COVID-19 since May.

It's an effort to prevent another outbreak at a workplace like we've seen across the state.

Seasonal workers are an integral part of Oregon's multi-billion dollar wine industry.

They often spend months in the vineyards harvesting the grapes.

Now, thanks to a program called ¡Salud! they're getting free coronavirus testing.

"We've been bringing COVID-19 testing to these communities since May," explained Stephanie Buchanan, who manages philanthropy for the program.

¡Salud! was created by a group of Oregon winemakers and Tuality Healthcare physicians to offer the migrant workers health services they otherwise could not get.

This year it's focusing on COVID-19.

"We're seeing that the pandemic is impacting people of color, and especially agricultural workers, particularly hard," Buchanan said.

Its mobile clinic visits two to three wineries a week.

"We've seen just under 500 people total," said Buchanan. "Of that about 450 people have agreed to go through COVID-19 testing."

Of those 450, about 18 people have tested positive, but those cases were spread throughout the Willamette Valley.

"We have seen positive cases but we haven't seen outbreaks to the level of other industries," said Buchanan.

The largest outbreak in the state has been at Oregon State Penitentiary which has had 184 cases.

A close second is the Pacific Seafood plant in Newport which has been linked to 183 cases.

And third is the Lamb Weston plant in Hermiston. The potato processing facility has reported 142 cases.

"If you look at the map... you see a more rural counties lighting up. Maybe it starts at the big work place and then it spreads because everyone knows everybody," said Dr. Ann Thomas, a public health physician with Oregon Health Authority.

Dr. Thomas said workplaces are getting control of the larger outbreaks. Her concern now is the smaller ones.

"The interesting thing now is that we look at sporadic cases, these are the ones where it's not someone in your household, they're not part of an outbreak," she said.