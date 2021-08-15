Providers waiting for state guidance to deliver third COVID vaccine to immunocompromised

The federal government approved the third COVID vaccine shots for people with vulnerable immune systems last Thursday. But so far, those vaccinations are not flowing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Although approved by the FDA, providers in Oregon are by and large not delivering third doses for some of the most vulnerable people, as they wait for state guidance.

One thing we don't have is a shortage of vaccines. So you'd think it would be no problem to get third shots to those who qualify. People like Cheryl Schock of Oregon City are anxious to get the extra dose.



Schock has Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She takes an immunotherapy drug that ironically also hurts COVID vaccine response. A third shot is a chance for at least a little protection. But visits to Oregon pharmacies had not paid off.



“It's frustrating. I mean I get it. It's the weekend and as we've seen in this pandemic there is so much unfolding,” said Schock.



The FDA recommendation came out Thursday. But as of Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority had not updated its approved guidance to include third shots for the immune-compromised.

RELATED: US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall



So Oregon providers are not giving them, for the most part.



Jennifer Taft is an exception to the rule. She posted on Twitter after she got a third dose at a Portland-area Walgreens. But everyone else KGW talked to on Sunday had been turned down.



Meanwhile, in Washington, third shots are on. Saturday the state's department of health wrote in a statement, "Health care providers can now offer third doses of PFIZER-BIONTECH and MODERNA COVID-19 vaccines to certain immunocompromised individuals."



Again, Oregon health officials have made no such statement.

For Schock, timing matters. Getting a third dose now fits best with her treatment schedule for her illness. Not getting a dose soon could mean having to wait an additional two months for another opportunity.