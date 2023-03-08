Tax refunds are going out. Here's how to check your status

Most taxpayers in Oregon will receive their refund within 21 days of filing electronically, but others may have to wait longer.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Revenue has started to issue refunds to people who have filed their 2022 tax returns. The IRS expects most taxpayers will receive their refund within 21 days of filing electronically, if they chose direct deposit. But there are several reasons why some people may have to wait longer.

Here are some tips from the Oregon Department of Revenue on how to check the status of your refund.

What do I need to check my refund status?

Before checking on your refund, here is a list of things you'll want to have ready to go:

Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)

Filing status

The exact refund amount shown on one of these lines: Line 46 of their Form OR-40 Line 71 of their Form OR-40-N Line 70 of their Form OR-40-P



How do I check my refund?

Taxpayers can use the information outlined above to fill out the Oregon Department of Revenue's 'Where is my refund' tool online. The tool will show whether a refund has been issued electronically or if a check has been mailed, or if a refund is being manually processed or if it has been adjusted.

The agency recommends that people wait one week after they have electronically filed their return before using the tool.

Oregonians who use the tool may receive a message saying their return is being manually processed and should look out for a letter from the department of revenue. Those who haven't received a letter and more than 12 weeks have past since filing their return should call 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222.

Why is my refund taking longer?

The department of revenue shared common reasons why refunds may be delayed:

Filing a paper return. Paper returns take longer to process

Filing electronically and requesting to receive a check takes longer

Filing more than once. The department of revenue said people should file just once.

Tax returns filed during peak filing times (the last few weeks before the deadline)

Errors on tax returns

When is the deadline to file tax returns for 2022?