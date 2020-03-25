PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday morning in a call with reporters the deadline for filing state taxes will be pushed back to July 15.

This falls in line with the deadline for filing federal taxes also being pushed back to July 15 from April 15 due to the coronavirus.

In the call, the governor also discussed the latest details on the state's dwindling stockpile of PPE (personal protective equipment), and re-iterated other states are in a similar boat.

Oregon has received only about a quarter of the governor's initial request for hundreds of thousands of masks, gowns and gloves made in early March. Gov. Brown said states like California, Washington and New York right now have the priority access to the federal stockpile of these items because they are epicenters of the pandemic.