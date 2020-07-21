2 children struck by jet ski near Sweet Home, suffer life-threatening injuries

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old man was operating a jet ski when he lost control of it.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two children suffered life-threatening injuries after someone lost control of a jet ski and the watercraft raced onto shore and hit them Monday afternoon near Sweet Home.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. at Lewis Creek Park on Foster Lake, east of Sweet Home. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old man was operating a jet ski when he lost control of it. The watercraft sped off toward shore and hit multiple people, including the two children.

One child was flown to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland. The other was initially flown to RiverBend Hospital in Springfield and was then transferred to Legacy Emanuel. Their conditions are not known, the sheriff’s office said.

Another person who was injured during the incident was taken to Lebanon Community Hospital. The severity of their injuries was unknown.