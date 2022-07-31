Oregon reports three more suspected heat-related deaths; total at 10

The preliminary death toll includes five in Multnomah County, two in Clackamas and Marion counties and one in Eastern Oregon's Umatilla County.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office on Sunday reported three more deaths suspected to be linked to the ongoing heat wave — two in Multnomah County and one in Clackamas County — bringing the statewide total to 10 potential heat-related deaths.

In the past week, Multnomah County has had five suspected heat-related deaths — one on Monday, July 25, Wednesday, July 27, Thursday, July 28 and two on Saturday, July 30.

Clackamas County has had two deaths — one on Friday, July 28, and another on Saturday, July 29.

Marion County had two deaths — one on Thursday, July 28, and one Friday, July 29.

Eastern Oregon's Umatilla County had one death on Tuesday, July 26.

"This designation as a heat-related death is preliminary and further investigation may reveal a cause of death that’s unrelated to hyperthermia," the state medical examiner's office said, adding that the official cause of death for each individual may take months to confirm.

Highs have stayed in the 90s and 100s for seven straight days, after the National Weather Service (NWS) issued an excessive heat warning on Monday, July 25.

At Portland International Airport, temperatures have exceeded 95 degrees for seven days for the first time on record, the NWS Portland office tweeted, adding that three of those days have reached triple-digit temperatures.

This week's heat wave comes a little more than a year after the historic heat dome event in 2021, which topped out at 116 degrees and resulted in the deaths of nearly 100 people.