Oregon State Police releases vaccination rates, 89 employees in review for exemptions

OSP is at risk of losing up to 89 employees who are still waiting for exemptions to be approved or denied.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) have released statics about its 1,267 employees who fell under the statewide vaccine mandate. The employees, like healthcare workers and K-12 employees, faced termination if they were not vaccinated or did not have an approved exemption by Oct. 18.



OSP said 78% of the 1,267 employees are fully vaccinated. Four employees resigned over the mandate, including two professional staff and two sworn-in members.



The government agency approved exemptions for 190 employees with 96% of them being religious exemptions, according to OSP. There are approximately 89 employees with exemptions that are “pending review.”

OSP has not yet said whether those exemptions will be approved.