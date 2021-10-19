Oregon State Police releases vaccination rates, 89 employees in review for exemptions

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) have released statics about its 1,267 employees who fell under the statewide vaccine mandate. The employees, like healthcare workers and K-12 employees, faced termination if they were not vaccinated or did not have an approved exemption by Oct. 18.
OSP said 78% of the 1,267 employees are fully vaccinated. Four employees resigned over the mandate, including two professional staff and two sworn-in members.
The government agency approved exemptions for 190 employees with 96% of them being religious exemptions, according to OSP. There are approximately 89 employees with exemptions that are “pending review.”
OSP has not yet said whether those exemptions will be approved.
11 OSP employees, made up of 10 sworn members and 1 professional staff member and are members of the union representing OSP, have been placed on administrative leave. Given the figures provided by OSP, these employees likely have pending exemptions. OSP said they'll work with these employees and the union, Oregon State Police Officer's Association, to come to an agreement to meet the vaccine mandate and figure out the next steps.
A similar mandate went into effect in Washington on Oct. 18 and Washington State Police saw a loss of 127 employees, which included 67 troopers, six sergeants and 53 civil servants.