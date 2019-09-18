ST. HELENS, Ore. — A Columbia County woman has a new yard to enjoy thanks to Oregon State Police.

“Not too often does state police have person to person contact after the fact,” said Trooper Dylan Kean.

Trooper Kean says troopers met a nearly 90-year-old widow at the scene of a crash. When troopers dropped her off at home they noticed her yard needed some attention.

“In front and on the side of the house the weeds and bushes were my height if not taller,” said Kean.

Kean believes the woman’s yard had not been cared for since her husband died a decade ago. Something had to be done. Kean and the rest of his colleagues at the Oregon State Police office in St. Helens went over to the house and got to work. They brought their own tools and tractor.

“We’re primarily on the highway but we have instances like this where we give someone a ride home and see something out of place and we know she’s there by herself,” said Kean. “It’s something to take the next step forward on and to help her out.”

Oregon State Police

About a dozen people spent six hours cleaning up the yard and making it look a lot better. The homeowner appreciated the work.

“She was offering payment and money and wanted to know what it cost,” said Kean. “Told her we wanted to help her and take care of it cause it wasn’t something she could do on her own.”

Troopers dubbed it ‘Operation Grandmas House.’ They are hoping this story encourages others to pay it forward.