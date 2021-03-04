Oregon State Parks announces plan for greater accessibility

The process to eliminate the barriers will begin in July and will continue for years to come.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has announced an ambitious effort to make Oregon’s parks more accessible to visitors with disabilities.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the department outlined a finalized plan to make state parks more accessible by removing barriers that have made enjoying a park difficult or impossible for many visitors.

Officials found barriers to access at nearly every part of the park experience. The department says doors, parking lots and restrooms make up 52% of all barriers.