Oregon State fans thrilled as men's basketball team advances to Elite 8

The Beavers are the lowest seeded team left in the March Madness tournament

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State basketball fans are going wild over their team. The Beavers men's basketball team advanced to the Elite 8 with Saturday's win over Loyola Chicago.

"Surprise, that's it. If I told you I was expecting this I'd be lying so I'm just thrilled." said Lew Johnson.

Johnson drove his RV to Indianapolis to see his favorite team play in person.

Social media exploded after the win. Fans, students and alumni weighed in on the victory. One of those was Scott Eurlings from the class of 2008.

"I think at this point anything is possible," said Eurlings. "Don't bet against the Beavs. The odds have shown that even if they're against us, we've overcome them. I feel pretty good about it"