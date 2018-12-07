SALEM, Ore. — Oregonians have the chance to score a bundle of admission tickets to the Oregon State Fair, which begins on Aug. 24, for cheaper than normal Thursday.

During the 12-hour sale, running from 11:59 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., a pack of 10 admission tickets can be purchased for $20 – good for adults, seniors and children.

Cost of admission for an adult is normally $8, which means the sale is offering a 75 percent discount per adult ticket, according to a press release from the Oregon State Fair.

People can also purchase 10 carnival ride tickets for $20 during the sale.

The sale will only available online at oregonstatefair.org.

Nine 'family fun' rock and country concerts during the fair

Looking for more ways to save when going to the fair? Here are some tips:

Head to participating Safeway and Albertsons stores in Oregon for dicounted tickets and wristbands beginning Aug. 1 through Aug. 23, $5 for an adult admission ticket, $37.50 for a carnival ride wristband

Purchase discounted admission tickets at oregonstatefair.com

Follow Oregon State Fair on social media to see special savings opportunities before and during the fair.

Abby Luschei is the entertainment reporter for the Statesman Journal; she can be reached at aluschei@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6747. Follow her on Twitter @abbyluschei or facebook.com/luscheiabby.

© 2018 KGW