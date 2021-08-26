Oregon State Fair returns Friday; COVID vaccines offered for fairgoers

The fair runs Aug. 27-Sept. 6. A vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds will be offer free shots for fairgoers age 12 and older.

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon State Fair returns to Salem after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. The 11-day event at the fairgrounds kicks off Friday, Aug. 27 and goes through Monday, Sept. 6.

Organizers said they will enforce the state's indoor and outdoor mask mandates. All employees, volunteers and guests age 5 and older will be required to wear a mask, except when eating or drinking. Currently, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required.

Many popular attractions will be back including carnival rides, livestock and small animal exhibits, and crafts and agriculture shows. The Oregon State Fair's concert series will also go on, with nine performances scheduled. Anyone who bought concert tickets in 2020 will be able to use them this year.

There are some events that will not take place including the demolition derby, monster trucks, and the homebrew beer competition.