Since 1865, the Oregon State Fair has been delighting crowds of people, young and old. This year is no different.

New this year at the Oregon State Fair is the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show. The 25-minute show consists of three ax-wielding, chainsaw revving bearded men in flannel shirts.

"You got chopping, sawing, ax throwing, log rolling, all the old-time lumberjack duties with a bit of humor," said Lyle LeCaptain.



If kissing sea lions are more your style, the Sea Lion Encounter is at the fair for the first time as well.

Each of the sea lions is rescued and unable to be freed back into the wild. The talented entertainers are with a marine conservation program within the California State University system.

There are multiple shows during the week where trainers will show off what the sea lions are capable of, but in the off-hours, paid participants can get up close and personal with a kiss.

"By getting such an up-close experience with the sea lions, it really can make it personal for people. They're amazing to see from far away on the rocks, but getting to actually meet one and maybe touch one. It really brings it home that we really need to protect the planet for all of us." Curator Stefanie Skrovan said.



What fair wouldn't be complete without food? There are the staples like hamburgers and french fries, caramel apples and elephant ears.

Photos: Foods at the 2019 Oregon State Fair KGW's Devon Haskins took a tour of the foods being sold at the Oregon State Fair on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. In this photo, he's chowing down on a deep-fried cinnamon roll. Deep fried Oreos Chicken and rice in a pineapple Deep fried Krispy Kreme burgers "Curly fries" (isn't that just a pile of chips?) Giant turkey leg Deep fried Snickers and deep fried s'mores Caramel apple





Feeling a little daring? Well, if you can dream it, it's probably deep-fried.

"Elephant ears, these are our delicious funnel cakes. We got the twinkies, deep-fried twinkies, deep-fried bacon-wrapped Reese's peanut butter cups. These are Oreos' top-notch seller." Cyndi Ail with Ail Food Confections said.



One of her new is confections, deep-fried cinnamon rolls because why not?

"Well the fair only comes once a year and you gotta come out and eat whatever you can and why not deep-fried? And it's on a stick so you can walk around and enjoy the fairgrounds."



Enjoy everything the fair has to offer until September 2nd.