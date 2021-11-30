Oregon legislature holding special session to prevent winter evictions

The federal funds allotted to Oregon will be spent by Dec. 1, the special session plans to address how to further assist Oregonians.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown announced on Tuesday she will be calling the Oregon Legislature into a special session on December 13 to discuss eviction protections for renters during the winter months.



“As we enter our coldest months, it is absolutely essential that we take action to ensure no additional Oregon families are evicted when rental assistance is on the way,” said Gov. Brown in an emailed statement. “I have spoken directly with Oregon renters in recent weeks about the pain and hardship their families have faced due to the economic impacts of the pandemic.

The governor called on the legislature to extend protections to Oregonians who have applied for assistance.

More than 25,000 of the applications for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program are still under review, and around 1,200 applications have been approved but those households have not yet received their funds, according to a spokesperson for the Oregon Housing and Community Services.

The state announced it would be pausing the program on December 1 to get a handle on the backlog.

Father of three, Musonda Mwango, spoke to KGW and said he met with Gov. Brown on behalf of people like him who lost everything and still have no received the emergency federal funds even though he applied in June, and was approved in August.

He was hopeful that the Oregon Legislature would meet in a special session to try and figure out a way to get more assistance to Oregonians who need it.

#UPDATE: A day after our segment on Oregon's rent assistance progress, @OregonGovBrown announces a special session to prevent evictions this winter. Happening December 13th.



“Our federal funds for rental assistance will be nearly spent on December 1," she said. #TheStoryKGW https://t.co/DntcewBTok — Maggie Vespa (@Maggie_Vespa) November 30, 2021

“Our federal funds for rental assistance will be nearly spent on Dec. 1,” Gov. Brown continued in the news release from her office. “I am continuing to work with federal officials at U.S. Treasury and the White House to secure additional federal emergency rental assistance funding for Oregon, but it is clear that a state solution is needed to address the urgent and immediate needs of Oregon renters."



Of the $289 million in federal funds that the Oregon House and Community Services (OHCS) received for federal rental assistance, approximately $150 million has been paid out to more than 22,000 households.



In the press release, Gov. Brown said she is proposing the following framework to prevent further evictions:

Extend eviction safe harbor protections for each individual who has applied for rental assistance.

Ensure landlords are paid in full for the rent they are owed.

Provide up to $90 million in additional rental assistance to ensure low-income tenants access through the winter.

Provide $100 million to transition from large-scale pandemic-related emergency rental assistance to long-term, locally-delivered eviction prevention services.



Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek tweeted her support of the special session, citing Mwango’s case as good reason for a furthered conversation for rental assistance.

I support an emergency special session because of stories like Musonda Mwango’s. We are ready to continue eviction protections when we convene on December 13. No Oregonian should be evicted while rental assistance is on the way. #orpol #orleg https://t.co/gCmlWnP6ir — Tina Kotek (@TinaKotek) November 30, 2021

Senate President Peter Courtney said in an emailed statement that special sessions were difficult, “The Governor has called us in on December 13. That’s two weeks from today. Special sessions are the most difficult of all sessions. Everything must be carefully planned. We have a lot of work to do. I hope we will be ready.”

Other matters that need to be decided on before February 2022 may also be brought up in this special session.