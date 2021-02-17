Oregon Shakespeare Festival announces plans for digital, onstage performances in 2021

OSF is planning to bring back stage productions in Ashland this fall.

ASHLAND, Ore — The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) announced its 2021 season will be a combination of onstage and digital performances.

The streaming performances will be both new works and productions from the OSF archives, according to the festival’s website.

OSF is planning to bring back stage productions this fall, but will wait until there is more clarity surrounding gatherings and social distancing guidelines before announcing specific dates.

The OSF canceled its fall 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.