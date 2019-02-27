SALEM, Oregon — Oregon's Secretary of State Dennis Richardson passed away Tuesday following a battle with cancer.

Richardson announced he had a brain tumor in June 2018. He recently announced he had three MRIs that showed a brain tumor had not grown and that a fourth was scheduled. At the same time, he announced he would be scaling back many duties of his job.

In December 2018, he released a video saying "some days are harder than others," noting the cancer was affecting his speech patterns but assured the public his mind was strong.

Richardson, who was born in 1949, served in Vietnam as a combat pilot in the Army, and eventually graduated from Brigham Young University with a law degree.

He moved to Central Point, Ore. where he held public office for three decades. He served six terms in the Oregon State Legislature from 2003 to 2015, and was elected Secretary of State in 2016.

Gov. Kate Brown (D) ordered all flags be flown at half-staff Wednesday in honor of Richardson.

"Dan and I are saddened to hear this news today. Our hearts are with Secretary of State Richardson's family, friends, and fellow lawmakers today. Regardless of what side of the aisle his colleagues sat on, we all knew Dennis' kind heart guided his career of service to the people of Oregon. His reputation for perseverance not only guided him through the fight with cancer, it also gave us all reassurance that he was fighting cancer with the same determination he brought to work every day."

House Republican Leader Carl Wilson (R-Grants Pass) released the following statement regarding Richardson's death:

"We have suffered a great loss with the passing of Dennis Richardson. Dennis was a steadfast man who loved family, his country, the State of Oregon, and the people he served. This loss is a difficult one for us all. His death will be deeply mourned by all his former colleagues in the Oregon House of Representatives.”