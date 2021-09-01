Oregon schools can opt-in to a number of testing programs with Oregon Health Authority

More than 90% of Oregon schools opted in to the program for last school year but must opt-in once more to utilize the programs this year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Schools in Oregon can opt-in to a number of COVID-19 testing programs through Oregon Health Authority (OHA) in partnership with the Oregon Department of Education (ODE).



A news release sent Wednesday outlined the many options schools could enroll in:

Weekly screening testing for unvaccinated K-12 staff: Staff may opt in to this program. These tests are self-collected at home and sent to a regional laboratory for processing. Testing is confidential and enrollment forms can be found here.

Weekly screening testing of unvaccinated students[i]: Schools must opt in to the program. Then, households may opt in through their schools for testing performed in collaboration with a regional laboratory partner. Program details vary by region and school.

More information about the steps that schools are taking to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 can be found in the Ready Schools Safe Learners Resiliency Framework for the 2021-22 School Year, which was released in June 2021.

“Screening offers an additional layer of protection to help keep Oregon’s students learning in-person,” said Melissa Sutton, medical director of respiratory viral pathogens and senior health advisor at OHA. “Screening can identify asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic cases early —and help stop transmission within the school setting.”

During a press conference Tuesday, Multnomah County health officials asked that families with students in the school system limit their social interactions to mitigate any risk of bringing COVID-19 into the school system. They most middle and high schools had the capability to test anyone with symptoms with a rapid antigen test.

“These programs offer yet another opportunity for school communities to work together to ensure our students return to in-person learning with as many health and safety protections as possible,” said ODE Director Colt Gill.