Oregon is 1 of 5 states at high risk for election week violence, report says

A special agent said the FBI isn't tracking a specific threat related to the election in Oregon but there is concern about violence this week.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Oregon was recently named as one of five states with the highest risk of activity from armed militia groups on or near Election Day in a report by ACLEDA, a crisis-mapping project, and MiltiaWatch.

The report lists right-wing extremist groups like the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer, Three Percenters, Boogaloo Bois, and the Sons of Liberty as being active in the state since the summer. It says Portland has been a long-term battleground for struggles between armed and unarmed right- and left-wing groups.

According to the report, the state's history and recent clashes this summer between Black Lives Matter protesters and the Proud Boys are two reasons why Oregon is at high risk of seeing violence on or near election day.

Renn Cannon, special agent in charge for the Portland FBI, said they aren't tracking a specific threat related to the election in Oregon but there is concern about violence this week.

"What we have a concern about within law enforcement is that there have been ongoing protests around the country and in Portland, as we all know, and some of those have had clashes between opposing groups in which firearms had been present," said Cannon.

Angelo Carusone, CEO of Media Matters, said it's not just the presence of these groups that's a concern. The left-leaning nonprofit media watchdog organization monitors 55,000 hours of TV, radio, digital streams, and social media. Carusone said rhetoric online from these groups can lead to real-world consequences. He points to the never-ending stream of false claims antifa started the Oregon wildfires in August. Carusone said that spurred a response from a few right-wing individuals who felt that they needed to arm themselves.

"And the reason that is a relevant example here is that that's the exact same thing we're seeing as it relates to the election," said Carusone. "Which is that these false reports of malfeasance in the vote counts, or maybe Black Lives Matter or antifa, or the Democrats are going to try to steal it, therefore, you have to go and defend the results of the election by showing up or preparing to show up armed," said Carusone.

While there has been no specific threat in Oregon, Randy Blazak with The Coalition against Hate Crimes understands why people are on edge.

"Things are different this time because of social media and the spread of these conspiracy theories," said Blazak. "The way that the word socialism and communism is thrown around in 2020 makes it feel like 1953."

Blazak's advice is report what you see online or in the real world to police.

"It's a little bit of a cliche, but if you see something, say something," said Blazak. "If you don't feel comfortable talking to the police then call the FBI."