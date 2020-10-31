Oregon reports 555 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Oregon health officials on Friday announced 600 new cases of the virus, the most reported in a single day so far during the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Saturday reported 555 news cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths. This announcement comes just one day after the state set a new record of most cases in a single day with 600 on Friday.

This is only the second time Oregon has reported 14 deaths in a single day. The last time was July 28.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the increase in cases reflects continued widespread transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks statewide.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 44,921.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Saturday with 138 cases, followed by Washington County with 86.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 1

Clackamas: 46

Clatsop: 3

Coos: 4

Curry: 2

Deschutes: 31

Douglas: 3

Gilliam: 5

Harney: 2

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 12

Jefferson: 2

Josephine: 4

Klamath: 3

Lane: 65

Linn: 19

Malheur: 10

Marion: 54

Morrow: 3

Multnomah: 138

Polk: 14

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 15

Union: 6

Wallowa: 4

Wasco: 6

Washington: 86

Yamhill: 13

The OHA released the following information about the 14 people who died:

Oregon’s 676th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 26 and died on Oct. 14 at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 677th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sep. 21 and died on Oct. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 678th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 4 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 679th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Oct. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 680th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 19 and died on Oct. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 681st COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Oct. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 682nd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Curry County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 25 at Curry General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 683rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 29 at Peace Health Sacred Heart Riverbend Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 684th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Oct. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 685th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 686th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 6 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 687th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 688th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 30 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 689th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Oct. 29. His location of death and the presence of underlying conditions are still being determined.

This brings Oregon's death toll from the coronavirus up to 689.

OHA releases modeling update

The OHA released its latest modeling update showing that COVID-19 is continuing to spread but if transmission continues at its current rate, daily cases would only slightly increase.

The model examined three scenarios: