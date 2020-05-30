Oregon reports two more COVID-19 deaths

The state also reported 55 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials on Saturday announced that two more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon.

Oregon’s death toll is now 153 people.

The two people who died were:

A 62-year-old Lane County man who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 4. He had underlying medical conditions.

A 93-year-old Polk County woman who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 28 at her home. She had underlying medical conditions.

The state also reported 55 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases. The new cases were found in the following counties:

Clackamas: 1

Deschutes: 3

Douglas: 1

Hood River: 2

Jefferson: 2

Klamath: 2

Lane: 1

Marion: 7

Multnomah: 21

Umatilla: 2

Wasco: 1

Washington: 12

Oregon has a total of 4,185 cases (including presumptive cases) as of Saturday morning.

The amount of known active infections in Oregon is unclear.

While presumptive cases have not yet tested positive, they have shown COVID-19 symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

The percentage of positive tests in Oregon continues to decline, while the number of people tested continues to increase. In its weekly report on the pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority said 1.7% of people tested during the week of May 18-24 tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest percentage during the pandemic.

State data shows 126,693 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Oregon and 122,610 tests (96.7%) have come back negative.