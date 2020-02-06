Oregon reports one more COVID-19 death, 59 new cases

Oregon’s death toll is now 154 people.

PORTLAND, Ore — Health officials on Monday announced that one more person has died of COVID-19 in Oregon.

The state's death toll is now 154 people.

The person who died was a 59-year-old Marion County man who tested positive on May 29 and died the same day at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

The state also reported 59 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases. The new cases were found in the following counties:

Clackamas: 5

Deschutes: 2

Jackson: 1

Jefferson: 11

Josephine: 1

Lane: 4

Lincoln: 3

Linn: 2

Marion: 13

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 6

Polk: 2

Umatilla: 4

Washington: 4

Oregon has a total of 4,302 cases (including presumptive cases) as of Monday morning.The amount of known active infections in Oregon is unclear.

While presumptive cases have not yet tested positive, they have shown COVID-19 symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

In its weekly report on the pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority said 1.7% of people tested the week of May 18-24 tested positive for the coronavirus, the lowest percentage during the pandemic.

State data shows 131,508 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Oregon and 127,316 tests (96.8%) have come back negative.