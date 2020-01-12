Oregon reports new single-day record 24 COVID-19 deaths

The previous single-day high for deaths in Oregon was 21 on Nov. 24. Tuesday marks the fourth time Oregon has reported at least 20 deaths in one day.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon has set a new single-day record for reported COVID-19 deaths.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday reported 24 new deaths due to the coronavirus and 1,233 new cases of the virus.

The death toll in Oregon is now 936 people.

The previous single-day high for reported deaths in Oregon was 21 on Nov. 24. Tuesday marks the fourth time Oregon has reported at least 20 deaths in one day.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 76,654.

At least 1,000 new cases have been reported in Oregon in 13 of the last 14 days. The only day with fewer than 1,000 new cases was the day after Thanksgiving, which health officials attributed to delayed reporting because of the holiday.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 270, followed by Washington County with 158 and Clackamas County with 148.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 3

Benton: 19

Clackamas: 148

Clatsop: 7

Columbia: 6

Coos: 14

Crook: 4

Curry: 6

Deschutes: 60

Douglas: 8

Grant: 3

Harney: 2

Hood River: 12

Jackson: 72

Jefferson: 19

Josephine: 11

Klamath: 37

Lake: 5

Lane: 75

Lincoln: 21

Linn: 27

Malheur: 11

Marion: 146

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 270

Polk: 24

Tillamook: 6

Umatilla: 23

Union: 9

Wasco: 6

Washington: 158

Wheeler: 2

Yamhill: 14

COVID-19 cases by Oregon county: (view larger)

According to the OHA, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon dropped to 577 on Tuesday, which is seven fewer than Monday. There are 111 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than yesterday.

The OHA released the following information about the 24 people whose deaths were reported Tuesday:

Oregon’s 913th COVID-19 death was a 95-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died Nov. 26. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 914th COVID-19 death was a 65-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died Oct. 28, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 915th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 23 and died Nov. 21, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 916th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 23, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 917th COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 29, at Portland Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 918th COVID-19 death was a 63-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov.17, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 919th COVID-19 death was an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Nov. 17, in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 920th COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 921st COVID-19 death was a 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died Nov. 29, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 922nd COVID-19 death was a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who died Nov. 25 in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 923rd COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 924th COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died Nov. 27, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 925th COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 26, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 926th COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died Nov. 4. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 927th COVID-19 death was a 96-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died Nov. 19, in her residence. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 928th COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Nov.16, after contact with a confirmed case and died Nov. 26 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 929th COVID-19 death was a 66-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died Nov. 28, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 930th COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 25, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 931st COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 932nd COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 29, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 933rd COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 934th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 28, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 935th COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 29, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 936th COVID-19 death was a 92-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died Nov. 18, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.